Niger Boat Accident Claims 22 Lives – NSEMA

A devastating boat accident that occured on Thursday morning in Niger State has claimed 22 lives, Saturday Telegraph reports.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) who made this disclosure said the tragic incident happened between the Baro and Akwanu communities in the Agaie Local Government Area of the State.

The incident happened when a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized while en route to Katcha market from the Ebe community in Kogi State.

The NSEMA Director General, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, confirmed that 22 bodies have been recovered, including 18 from Kogi State and four from the Akwanu community in Niger.

Eight passengers have been rescued alive, while search operations led by NSEMA, local divers, and volunteers continue to locate additional survivors.

