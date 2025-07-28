Niger Boat Accident: 13 Bodies Recovered, Passengers Still Missing

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has confirmed the recovery of 13 bodies after Saturday’s boat accident in Kwata, in a boat heading to Zumba market, in Shiroro Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 11:45 am, when the boat loaded with goods and passengers capsized on its way to a weekly market in the area.

Director General of NSEMA, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, disclosed the casualty figure in a statement by the Director, Information and Special Duties, Dr Ibrahim Hussaini.

Recall that the driver of the boat and few passengers were earlier rescued, with some of them admitted in General Hospital, Kuta and later discharged.

According to the NSEMA director general, the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained as search and rescue operations are still ongoing by the agency’s operatives, local divers and volunteers in the community.

It would be recalled that, in a bid to forestall frequent boat accidents in the state, Niger State government through NSEMA, National Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, N-HYPPADEC, and the National Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA), among others, had distributed life jackets across various riverine communities.

However, failure by boat owners and travellers to use the life jackets despite enforcement has contributed to high casualty rates during such incidents in the state.