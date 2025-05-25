Niger Begins 20-Year Devt Plan To Transform Bida Into Modern City

Share

In line with his administration’s vision for urban renewal and modernization, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State has announced the commencement of a 20-year short-term development plan to transform Bida into a modern city.

Speaking during a Town Hall Meeting and Stakeholders’ Engagement on the “New Bida” project, organized by the Niger State Ministry of Lands and Survey in collaboration with the New Niger Development Projects (NNDP), the governor said the initiative would drive rapid socio-economic development and deliver modern social amenities to the area.

According to Governor Bago, the plan includes the construction of a 44km ring road dual carriageway to divert traffic and open up a new city corridor.

This, he said, would significantly increase land values, with over 300,000 plots to be created in the New Bida extension, potentially worth billions of naira.

He also revealed plans to establish a 100-megawatt solar farm to provide uninterrupted power supply to the area’s residents.

Bago urged community members to begin planting economic trees to enhance land value, especially during compensation processes.

He cautioned against land grabbing and speculative sales, assuring that no land would be forcefully taken and that all landowners would be duly compensated.

The governor explained that the urban development plan would be executed in phases, beginning with the 20-year short-term phase, to be followed by a 50-year long-term strategy.

Also speaking at the event, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, called on residents to support the government’s initiative, describing it as a legacy project that would benefit future generations.

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Barrister Maurice Magaji, described the initiative as a defining moment for Bida.

He emphasized that the plan provides a strong foundation for sustainable growth, economic vibrancy, and environmental resilience that aligns with the aspirations of the people.

