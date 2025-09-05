Niger Bans Religious Preaching

Niger State Government yesterday announced the ban on religious preachers from evangelisation across the state without duly acquiring a licence to do so from the government.

Confirming this action on phone with our Correspondent, Director General, Niger State Bureau of Religious Affairs, Mallam Umar Farooq said anyone who wants to preach, must henceforth obtain a licence or would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The government’s action is not unconnected with a controversial Islamic cleric named, Muhammad Ibn Muhammad, who uses his school and preaching sessions to promote anti-democratic sentiments and making a series of inflammatory speeches in Hausa and Fulfude languages.

According to Farooq: “It is true, the state government has declared preaching as banned. “Any preacher who wants to preach must secure a license between now and next two months. “All they need to do is to visit our office, get and fill the form.

After which they will have to face a panel that will screen them before they can start preaching.” When asked if the ban is also applicable to Christians, Farooq said: “For now we are focusing on only Islam and starting with Muslims first because the forms for Christians are not ready but as soon as we are done with that of Muslims, we will begin with Christians.”