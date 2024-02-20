Niger: Bandits attack community, burn over 30 houses, cattle, foodstuffs

ver 30 houses and scores of cattle have been reportedly burnt by bandits during an attack on Allawa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. Allawa is said to be one of the major agrarian communities with over 2,000 residents in Lakpma axis of Shiroro LGA.

The Chairman, Allawa Youth Connect, Yusuf Musa, told a national newspaper that the attackers invaded the community at about 8pm on Sunday, saying that the community was yet to establish the number of people kidnapped. He said about 100 cattle, 35 motorcycles and 150 bags of assorted grains belonging to residents and 30 houses were burnt down during the attack. Residents lamented that they could walk for 1km from the community without coming in contact with terrorists, whom they said have permanent camps in Allawa Forest.

The bandits had attacked the community on Friday morning, killing a vigilante and kidnapping 12 people. Residents said after the Friday attack, bandits returned around 9pm on Friday but were repelled by the military operatives stationed in the community.

The Sunday night’s attack was said to have created tension, forcing many residents to flee to Pandogari, Kuta and Gwada. Efforts to reach the government for comment were unsuccessful.

The lines of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim were off. Also, a call to the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brig. Gen. Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (RTD) went unanswered. He did not also respond to a text message sent to his phone. The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached either. He did not respond to a message sent to his phone.