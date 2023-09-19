Niger Awards Contract For 200 CNG Buses

…targets 1,000 buses in 4 years

Niger State Government has signed an agreement with four different contracting firms for the purchase of 200 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

While supervising the signing of the agreement at the government house, Minna, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago said the purchase of the 200 buses is in fulfilment of his promise to provide free transportation for pupils and students.

He also stated that transportation fares will be subsidized for all Civil servants both inter and intra-state services.

According to him “the first 100 buses will be deployed to serve commuters between Abuja and Suleja, 50 to be used within Minna the state capital while the remaining 50 Buses will be spread across other local government areas.

“An additional 300 buses will be purchased next year as part of the second phase of the scheme”.

Governor Bago while describing the initiative as a way of reducing hardship faced by citizens due to the fuel subsidy removal, said the gesture is also to bring a revolution in the transportation system and reduce the rate of accidents on roads.

Accordingly, he said, “in the next four years, the State intends to purchase 1,000 CNG buses and electric motorcycles to reduce the pollution caused by the fuel engine motorcycles”.

While calling on the contractors to deliver the buses according to the specifications, Governor Bago also called on investors to take advantage of the policy to establish CNG plants in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transportation, Hajiya Hadiza Idris Kuta said the State Government is to purchase the Buses at about N7 billion.

Representative of Nationwide Unity Transport Limited, Mohammed Bawa who spoke on behalf of other contractors, disclosed that the 200 high-capacity buses will be of great quality and will come with a warranty of two years while availability of spare parts will be for the next 10 years.

Four contracting firms are to provide fifty buses each and the delivery is expected to be completed in 12 weeks.