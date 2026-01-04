Niger Attack: Tinubu Orders Military, Police, DSS To Hunt Down Terrorists

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the Kasuwan Daji attack in Niger State.

President Tinubu, in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, directed the security agencies to ensure that the terrorists were swiftly brought to justice and rescue all the abducted victims.

Tinubu’s directives were in response to the recent killings of villagers in Niger State by terrorists suspected to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara states following the United States’ air strike on Christmas Eve.

The President strongly condemned the attack on the Kasuwan Daji Community, located in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State and the abduction of women and children.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that over 30 people have been killed in the deadly attack launched by suspected terrorists on Saturday, December 3.

The statement partly reads, “These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must, therefore, face the full consequences of their criminal actions.

“No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down. They, and all those who aid, abet, or enable them in any form, will be caught and brought to justice.”

President Tinubu also sent his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Niger State.

Tinubu assured the people of Niger State that security agencies had been mandated to intensify operations around vulnerable communities, particularly those near the forests that have served as hideouts for criminal elements.

He urged Nigerians to remain united and resolute in the face of this tragedy and cautioned against divisive rhetoric that could undermine national security and cohesion during this challenging period.

“These times demand our humanity. We must stand together as one people and confront these monsters in unison.

“United, we can and must defeat them, deny them any sanctuary. We must reclaim the peace and security of these attacked communities,” he added.