Niger Assembly Summons AEDC Over Erratic Power Supply

Niger State House of Assembly members have summoned the Regional Manager of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to appear before the house next week Tuesday.

The regional manager was invited to the House due to the poor and erratic electricity power supply to the state in recent times.

This development followed a motion sponsored by Mohammed Alhaji Haruna, representing Bida II Constituency at Tuesday’s plenary of the House.

Haruna told the House that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company is the sole distributor of electricity in most parts of Niger State.

READ ALSO:

“The power supply in recent times across the state has been very poor and erratic. Presently, many areas hardly get a power supply. In fact, those enjoying electricity supply are those on 33kva lines, ” the lawmaker told his colleagues.

Haruna further told the House that the development has so far affected a lot of business activity, especially those who depend on electricity supply in order to function

He maintained: “Lack of adequate electricity supply has caused many to fold up their businesses because they can’t afford to fuel generators as an alternative to electricity supply.

“Also, without adequate power supply, the state water works cannot supply water to our people .”

After the presentation, the members of the Niger State House of Assembly deliberated on the issue and unanimously adopted the prayers of the motion and invited the regional manager of AEDC to appear at the plenary of the House next Tuesday.