Niger Assembly Speaker Raises The Alarm Over Child Trafficking In IDP

In a revelation that has sent shocks across the state, Speaker of the Niger Assembly, Mr Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has raised the alarm over a disturbing case of child trafficking in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

The disclosure came during a plenary session held yesterday in Minna, as lawmakers clashed over the urgent need to regulate the proliferation of unlicensed orphanages and motherless babies’ homes operating across local government areas.

Mr Sarkindaji detailed an alarming incident that reportedly occurred at the IDP camp in Shiroro. According to his account, a prominent individual alerted him that a woman—using a car to gain access—had visited the camp under the guise of offering assistance.

“She came to help and promised to enroll the children in school,” Sarkindaji explained. Despite her ostensibly benevolent claims, the woman chose five children, aged between five and six years, from a group of about 20 who were presented to her.

