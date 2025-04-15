Niger Assembly Proposes Capital Punishment For Thuggery Offenders

Share

Following the rising cases of thuggery, youth restiveness, and other social vices in Niger State, the State House of Assembly has vowed to revisit all relevant laws with a view to bringing the situation under control including a proposal for capital punishment for offenders and their sponsors.

After a three-hour closed-door meeting on Tuesday with the Commissioner of Police, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and heads of other security agencies in the state, the Assembly said it would not hesitate to pass a law making thuggery a capital offence.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting at the Assembly Complex, Speaker Abdulmalik Sarkindaji said, “The activities of these youths involved in thuggery and tormenting innocent citizens in Minna metropolis have crossed the red line, and the time to take decisive action to end the menace is now.”

The Speaker warned that “any politician or individual found to be sponsoring or supporting these miscreants causing mayhem in the state will not only be exposed but dealt with according to the relevant laws.”

“As representatives of the people, we cannot fold our arms and watch some criminals hiding under the guise of thuggery to make life miserable for our citizens,” he stated.

Sarkindaji further expressed regret that, while the current administration is working hard to address the insecurity challenges in parts of the state caused by bandits and insurgents, a new form of security threat is emerging within the state capital.

He noted that, beyond threatening lives and property, the activities of these criminals could undermine the progress made by the government in infrastructural development and investment drives.

“No investor will want to come and invest in a chaotic or insecure environment. That is why we will not allow the current situation to derail the ‘New Niger Agenda’ of the present administration,” he said.

“We will revisit all necessary laws and possibly enact legislation that makes thuggery a capital offence because many lives have been lost to this menace in the state.”

He added: “We will make it difficult for these criminals who disguise themselves as thugs. The state will no longer condone any act of thuggery.”

While assuring the police and other security agencies of the Assembly’s support, the Speaker said the legislature would liaise with the executive arm to provide necessary logistics to enhance security operations in the State.

