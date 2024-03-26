Niger Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Gov Bago

The members of the Niger State House of Assembly have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago in his efforts towards achieving a ‘New Niger Agenda’.

The House passed the vote during Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Afiniki Dauda, following a motion moved by Muhammed Sani Idris, representing Tafa Constituency.

The members scored Bago high in the way and manner he administers the affairs of the state to ensure growth and development in various spheres.

The lawmakers highlighted some areas his administration has achieved a lot including infrastructure, agriculture, roads, education and security, among others, adding that, currently, the security situation of the state has improved, compared to previous times.

The legislators also called on the State Government to reconstruct the Minna to Kaduna Road through Sarkin-Pawa., Munya Local Government, to ease vehicular movement from Minna to Kaduna State.

The Deputy Governor, Comrade Garba, who was in the House during the plenary, in an interview with journalists thanked the lawmakers for the vote of confidence on the governor.

According to him, “The vote of confidence on the governor is for him to perform more. They said a lot on infrastructure, agriculture, health, security, education, women and youth, among others, and to us, it is a call to do more.”