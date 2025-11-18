Niger Assembly Accuses Ex-Deputy Speaker Of Betrayal

The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday stepped down the screening of former Deputy Speaker and four-time lawmaker Hon. Bello Agwara, amid allegations of betrayal.

Drama unfolded at the Assembly complex when Agwara’s nomination as a commissioner designate was halted shortly after his credentials were read. Chief Whip Hon. Mohammed Abubakar, representing Chanchaga Constituency, moved a motion to suspend the screening, citing Agwara’s “many sins” against the House, where he served for 16 years.

Agwara was accused of using his privileged position to obtain sensitive House documents and subsequently taking the institution to court, securing a judgment against it without exhausting internal mechanisms. Members argued that such actions violated his oath of office, making him unfit for the commissioner role.

Abubakar further noted that Agwara was not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the time of his nomination, lacking proper records of defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The House members unanimously called for his outright rejection. However, Speaker Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji intervened, referring the matter to the executive session for further deliberation. Agwara later met privately with members in the Speaker’s office.

Meanwhile, nine of the 30 commissioner nominees were screened and cleared during Tuesday’s sitting, with the process set to continue on Wednesday.