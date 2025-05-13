Niger Approves Over N1.3b For 23,300 School Furniture

Share

In a move aimed at enhancing the learning environment for students across Niger State, the government has approved over N1.3 billion for the procurement of 23,300 specially designed chairs for primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman, made the announcement on Tuesday during a post-Executive Council (Exco) briefing in Minna. She explained that the chairs were specifically designed to meet the needs of pupils and students in public schools.

Hon. Mamman reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring the timely and transparent communication of government policies and programs, further emphasizing the importance of providing conducive learning environments for students.

Speaking at the briefing, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman Takuma, the Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, also disclosed that the state government has entered into several partnerships aimed at stimulating economic growth. Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hamza Sarki Bello, Alhaji Takuma unveiled plans to establish a $200 million Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plant in Lambata.

“The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed, and the project is expected to commence soon,” Takuma said. He added that the government also intends to resuscitate the moribund Niger Fertilizer Company to boost agricultural productivity in the state.

The initiatives reflect the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, enhance educational facilities, and boost economic growth.

