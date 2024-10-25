Niger Govt Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage For Workers

Share

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, on Friday, announced a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen, the new wage will commence in November 2024.

The state government made this known after an extensive meeting with the leadership of the state labour union.

This was as the state Governor assured that he would continue reviewing the state workforce’s minimum wage.

Bago affirmed that the new minimum wage would be sustainable, given the government’s strides in agriculture.

“This is very sustainable. ₦80,000 is sustainable.

“With our advances in agriculture, I am confident we can afford it.

“We are creating a civil service farm so that civil servants can be productive.

“With that, I am certain we could eventually pay as much as ₦1 million as minimum wage,” Bago said.

