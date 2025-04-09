Niger Adopts Hausa As Official Language, Dumps French

Share

The military-led government of Niger Republic on Wednesday formally declared Hausa as the country’s new official language, which is a departure from its colonial past in which French was given more prominence.

According to the document, announced in a new charter issued on March 31 and published in a special edition of the government’s official newspaper, “The national language is Hausa, and the working languages are English and French.

Historically, French served as Niger’s primary language of administration and education since its colonial era.

However, the junta, which seized power in a coup last year, has consistently moved to cut political, military, and cultural ties with France.

According to the new charter, the government also recognises nine additional indigenous languages including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche, and Arabic as “spoken languages of Niger.”

New Telegraph gathered that Hausa was already widely spoken across Niger, particularly in regions such as Maradi, Zinder, and Tahoua. Among the country’s estimated 26 million citizens, a majority communicate fluently in Hausa, while only about 13 percent, roughly three million people,e speak French.

In a further move away from its colonial ties, Niger also announced its withdrawal from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, a France-led body similar to the Commonwealth, which supports French-speaking nations.

The latest development comes amid tense relations between Niger and France. In December 2023, Niger’s junta expelled French military forces from its territory, accusing France of meddling in its sovereignty and internal affairs.

Reacting earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron criticised African leaders, saying many had shown “a lack of gratitude” despite France’s military presence in the region since 2013 to combat terrorism.

“We were right… Someone forgot to say thank you,” Macron said. “Ungratefulness is a disease that cannot be transmitted to men… none of them would be sovereign countries today if the French army hadn’t been deployed.”

Analysts view Niger’s decision as part of a growing trend among Sahel nations — including Mali and Burkina Faso — to assert independence from foreign influence, particularly from France, while fostering stronger ties with local identity, language, and regional cooperation.

