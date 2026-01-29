Niger 2027: Group Urges Information Minister To Contest Governorship

Niger Progressives & Prosperity Promoters (NPPP) has urged the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, to contest the 2027 governorship election in Niger State.

The group in a statement by its Convener, Dr. Ibrahim K. Mohammed, described Idris as the ideal candidate, highlighting his calm, strategic, results-oriented leadership style, national experience, and ability to deliver without theatrics or corruption.

It emphasised that the call transcends party lines and urged youths, elders, professionals, farmers and community leaders to rally behind competence for Niger State’s progress, describing the moment as a critical crossroads where delay risks further decline.

It said: “There comes a moment in the life of a people when patience expires and silence becomes betrayal. Niger State has reached that moment. “Our state stands at a dangerous crossroads rich in land, water, and people, yet poor in outcomes; blessed with opportunity, yet trapped in underperformance. “What we suffer today is not a lack of promises, but a surplus of them. Not a lack of travels, agreements, or signatures, but a tragic absence of results.”