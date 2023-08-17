Niger: 17 Soldiers Killed In Attack Mear Mali — Ministry

Seventeen Nigerien soldiers were killed on Tuesday in an attack by suspected jihadists near the country’s western border with Mali, Defense ministry has said. An army detachment was “the victim of a terrorist ambush near the town of Koutougou,” said a ministry statement published late Tuesday.

It added that another 20 soldiers had been wounded, six seriously, with all the casualties evacuated to the capital Niamey. More than 100 assailants were “neutralised” during their retreat, the army said.

A jihadist insurgency has plagued Africa’s Sahel region for more than a decade, breaking out in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015, reports AFP.