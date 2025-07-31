NigComSat Targets $3bn Annual Revenue

The Director-General, Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited (NigComSat), Jane Egerton-Idehen, says that the organisation is projecting an average annual revenue of three billion dollars.

Egerton-Idehen said this yesterday in Abuja at the July edition of DevsInGovernment MDA workshop series organised by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy with focus on NigComSat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme supported by Galaxy Backbone and World Bank was tagged: “Driving Operational Excellence through Technology at NigComSat”.

DevsInGovernment is a community that aims at creating a group of technologists and tech enthusiasts within the civil service who are actively contributing to digital transformation across all government agencies.

The D-G said that for NigComSat grow it had to explore new ideas and increase products life that can lead to significant revenue increases.

“Currently we are projecting to average about three billion dollars in revenue year. “If we can think about ideas, we can do more than that because if you can increase your product life, you can provide more solutions to problems,” she said.

She also said that there were other revenue streams like beyond the broadcasting, which could double or triple the existing broadcasting revenues.

According to her, creating awareness about the programme’s services and solutions was crucial for its success.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Technical Services, NigComSat, Abiodun Attah, said the agency was charting new course in its operations with a view to increasing its revenue earnings and serve the country better.

Attah said that one of what the agency had done with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) was to carry 2G, 3G, and 4G traffic in rural areas where there was no connectivity.