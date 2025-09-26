NIGCOMSAT, Kenyan Space Agency Partner To Boost Africa’s Space Technology

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd and the Kenyan Space Agency (KSA) have begun talks to deepen collaboration in space technology, signalling a significant step toward advancing Africa’s presence in the global space industry.

This was disclosed during a courtesy visit by the Director General of KSA, Brigadier (Rtd.) Hillary Kipkosgey, to NIGCOMSAT’s Ground Control facility in Abuja, recently.

The Kenyan delegation was received by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Mrs Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, who stated that African leaders need strategic cooperation to develop cutting-edge technology.

Egerton-Idehen commended KSA’s interest in partnering with NIGCOMSAT, describing it as “a significant step toward advancing Africa’s space industry.”

“Nigeria’s investment in the space sector was driven by visionary leadership that recognised the potential of space technology to grow our economy, build a robust ecosystem, and attract global investors,” she said.

“I believe this collaboration can help address critical issues such as national security, sustainability, and sovereignty.”

She stressed the importance of African nations taking a united and active role in shaping space policy and innovation.

“From Morocco to Egypt, Kenya to South Africa, Nigeria and now Angola, Africa must claim its seat at the table. Not because it was handed to us, but because we have earned it through decades of dedication and leadership in this sector,” she added.

Egerton-Idehen further highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in space development through key agencies such as the Nigerian Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), NIGCOMSAT Ltd, and the Defence Space Agency (DSA), saying the next phase of progress in the sector “will come when we move forward together.”

In his remarks, Brigadier Kipkosgey said the visit aimed to gain deeper insight into NIGCOMSAT’s services and identify potential areas of collaboration, building on existing engagements with NASRDA and DSA.

“We are here to build a closer working relationship with our Nigerian counterparts,” Kipkosgey stated.

He lamented the limited interactions among African space agencies, noting that they typically meet only once a year.

“To achieve meaningful progress, we need deeper engagement and more frequent dialogue. One-on-one discussions like this are essential to forging productive partnerships and driving the continent’s space ambitions forward,” he said.