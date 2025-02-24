NigComSat, Adamawa Launch Space-Tech Training For N’East Youths

Share

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited is set to launch an empowerment programme for young Nigerians from Borno, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, and Adamawa.

The programme, a regional Space-Tech Hackathon themed “Building Grassroots Innovation in Satellite Technology”, is scheduled to take place from February 24 to 28 in Yola.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Head of the Corporate Affairs Department Aisha Bantam. Designed to engage and empower young Nigerians, the Hackathon will bring together university students, local innovators, and young professionals from the six states.

According to the statement, participants will undergo V-SAT training and work on identifying community problems that can be solved using space technology.

The training will impact NIGCOMSAT’s communication satellite and the National Space Research and Development Agency’s satellite, as well as other emerging technologies.

