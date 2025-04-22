NIGAV, UK Magazine Shower MMA2/BASL With Prestigious Awards

Share

Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), has been honored with multiple prestigious awards following a competitive voting process.

Recognised both nationally and internationally, MMA2 has received accolades from the Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV) and Global Brands Magazine, underscoring its commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and innovation in airport operations.

At the 14th Nigerian Aviation Awards (NIGAV) and Ministerial Dinner, MMA2 emerged as the Nigeria’s Best Domestic Terminal and received the Most All-Inclusive Airport Terminal Achievement Award (Family, Disabled, Mothers, and Children).

These awards were determined through a public and industry-wide voting process, recognising MMA2’s outstanding efforts in providing a seamless and accessible airport experience for all passengers.

The NIGAV Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within Nigeria’s aviation industry with winners chosen based on votes cast by industry stakeholders and the public.

Further strengthening its reputation on the global stage, BASL was also awarded Most Innovative Airport Terminal Operator – Nigeria by Global Brands Magazine, a leading UK-based publication.

This award, determined through a rigorous evaluation process, highlights BiCourtney Aviation Services Limited’s innovative strategies and the implementation of advanced technologies in managing and operating the MMA2 terminal.

Speaking on the awards, Kola Bamigboye, Acting Chief Operating Officer/ Head, Space & Premises Management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, expressed his appreciation, he said:

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect the trust and recognition we have earned from both the public and aviation industry professionals.”

“The ‘Nigeria Best Domestic Airport Terminal Award’ and the ‘Most All-Inclusive Airport Terminal Achievement Award’ from NIGAV validate our dedication to ensuring a comfortable and accessible environment for all passengers.

Additionally, the ‘Most Innovative Airport Terminal Operator – Nigeria’ award from Global Brands Magazine reaffirms our relentless drive to implement cutting-edge solutions that redefine the airport experience.”

Share