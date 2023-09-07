Nig Vs Sao Tome: Full House In Uyo As 22 Eagles Train At Nest Of Champions

Super Eagles displayed a renewed vigour and commitment as all the players arrived in camp on Wednesday ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

It is rare to have all the players report to camp on the opening day of a camp but despite the fact that the match is a regarded as dead rubber, all the stars checked into their hotel in Akwa Ibom before 3 pm yesterday just on time to participate in their first training session which took place around 5 pm.

The first batch of players to arrive had new boys Jordan Torunarigha, Gift Orban Victor Boniface Francis Uzoho, Tyronne Ebuehi, Adeleye Adebayo, Bruno Onyemeachi. The second batch was made up of Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon before Victor Osimhen, Jamilu Collins, Taiwo Awoniyi, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Calvin Bassey, William Kong, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Joseph Aribo, Ademola Lookman all joined up. Sunday’s match is billed for 5 p.m. at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles are top of their qualifying group with 12 points from five matches, but they will need at least a draw with bottom team Sao Tome to win the group ahead of second- placed Guinea Bissau, who host Sierra Leone simultaneously on Sunday. Both Super Eagles and Guinea Bissau have qualified for the 2023 AFCON, which will be played in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.