Nig Vs Sao Tome: Eguaveon, Finidi To Handle Dead Rubber Afcon Qualifier

The Nigeria Foot- ball Federation has lined up its Technical Director Austine Eguavoen, Enyimba coach Fin- idi, George as interim coaches that will handle the Super Eagles dead-rubber 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe if it fails to seal a new deal with Jose Peseiro before the tie.

The NFF is yet to finalise the process on the new deal for the Portuguese coach as it awaits approval from the new Sports Minister John Enoh with days to the match. “The NFF is speaking with the coaches already; Eguavoen, Finisidi and Usman Abdallah will be in charge of the squad all things being equal if the NFF fails to finalise the deal with Peseiro before the match.

“Negotiation has reached an advanced stage between the Portuguese and the NFF and the Federation is about to submit the proposal to the Minister and hopefully the matter will be sorted out before the start of the World Cup qualifiers later in the year,” a source in the NFF told our correspondent.

The Eagles have already qualified for AFCON; they have 12 points from five games and are closely followed by Guinea-Bis- sau, who have 10. Sierra Leone have five while Sao Principe have just one.