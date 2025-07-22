Nig Vs S’Africa: Falcons Fired Up For Final Spot In Casablanca Cracker

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are fired up for a big showdown today as they face defending champions South Africa in the semi-final of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Nigerian ladies say they are focused on stopping South Africa’s dream of winning back-to-back titles and booking their own place in the final.

The Falcons have never missed the semi-finals in the 27-year history of the Women’s AFCON. That proud record continued last Friday when they crushed Zambia 5-0 in the quarter-finals, sending a strong warning to the rest of the continent.

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana have long been Nigeria’s biggest rivals in women’s football.

However, they had to wait 17 years after their firstever meeting in 1995 to get their first win over Nigeria, a narrow 1-0 victory at the 2012 WAFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

Before that, Nigeria had delivered heavy defeats, including 7-1 and 5-0 victories. The rivalry has become more intense in recent years.

South Africa beat Nigeria in the group stage in 2018, but Nigeria went on to win that final in a penalty shootout to claim their ninth African title.

In the 2022 edition, South Africa again won their group match against Nigeria and eventually won their first-ever Women’s AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco in the final.

As both sides meet again today at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, football fans across the continent will be watching to see who truly is Africa’s best women’s team.

In their 10 previous Women’s AFCON meetings, Nigeria have won six, South Africa three, and one match ended in a draw, which Nigeria later won on penalties.

Overall, both teams have met 25 times since their first clash in March 1995. Nigeria lead the head-to-head with 15 wins, six draws, and four losses.

South Africa’s biggest victory came in 2021 at the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos, where they beat a weakened Nigerian team 4-2. Most recently, the Super Falcons got the better of the Banyana Banyana to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Nigeria’s first Olympic.