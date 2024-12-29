Share

Host communities of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) in Ovia South West Local Government of Edo State have raised alarm in Benin over the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s delay in releasing the competency test results carried out to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institute.

It would be recalled that the CEO position was advertised in one of the national dailies on August 9, 2023, while the written and oral exams were conducted on October 10 and 12 2023.

The communities are Uwan, Ugbogiobo, Evboneka, Iyowa, Oluku, Okokhuo, Abumwere, Isikhukhu, Ekowe, Ekodobo, Azalama, Ozoguo, Obazuwa, Ekiadolor, Iguediaken, and Okunuvbe.

The host communities, under its Elders’ Forum, petitioned the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, demanding urgent action to resolve the growing crisis.

They added that the alleged suppression of the results had caused a delay in appointing a substantive CEO for the Institute.

A copy of the petition, made available to newsmen was addressed through Idahosa Moses and Co, and copied to key offices, including the Senate President, Chief of Staff to the President. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and the Head of Service of the Federation.

The petition was signed by Omobude Ali Joseph, Aighobahi Daniel, Omoruyi Jolly, Ahanor Ekhosuehi and Ofamukoro Matthew for the communities’ Elders’ Forum.

The petition underscored the alleged suppression of competency test results conducted to evaluate candidates for the CEO position.

The petitioners asserted that the examination was meant to ensure a merit-based appointment but alleged that the results remained concealed, fueling speculation and uncertainty.

They described the delay as a deliberate attempt to undermine transparency, which is now causing unrest among staff and other stakeholders in the institute.

“We the undersigned persons and indigenes of NIFOR host communities most passionately appeal to you sir, to probe into the deliberate and non-disclosure of the outcome of a competency test and interview conducted by NIFOR.

“The said exam/interview was a criteria set out for the selection and appointment of a suitable and substantive CEO for the institute.

“The non-release of the names of successful candidates who sat for the competency test months ago, are potential factors fuelling the gathering storm that would soon implode if urgent actions are not taken,” they stated.

The petitioners warned of an imminent implosion in the institute, noting that development is already gathering momentum following the alleged large-scale administrative ineptitude, and victimisation of persons agitating that there should be an end to the incidence of an Acting Director/CEO.

“Failure to release the results violates public service rules, which mandated retirement of staff who had spent eight years as director, a standard allegedly flouted at NIFOR, ” they added.

The petitioners demanded an immediate probe into the suppression of results, stating that when the results of the test are disclosed and the most successful candidate announced it would put an end to a situation whereby an acting CEO would be allegedly administering the institute against the public service rules.

They called on the federal government to uphold the established guidelines for managing agricultural research institutes to restore order and public trust at NIFOR.

The petitioners concluded with a clear warning that failure to act promptly on the matter could lead to a breach of public peace at the Institute.

According to the petitioners, we are stakeholders in NIFOR affairs and we want an enduring peace in the Institute.

Share

Please follow and like us: