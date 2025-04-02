New Telegraph

April 2, 2025
NIFESAF ESUT Lagos Hosts 5th Business/Career Expo

The NIFESAF ESUT Lagos State Chapter has held its 5th edition of the Business/ Career Expo on March 29 at Oriyomi Park, Opebi, Lagos.

The event, which commenced at 9 am, brought together numerous small businesses and entrepreneurs showcasing their products and services.

Exhibitors, including Green Project, De Luxe Flour, Conasa Solution Ventures, and Purch Gadgets, among others, were present to pitch their products to attendees.

The event also featured notable brands such as The VFD Group, Glosimi Global, and Bundle, the headline partner. Mr. Iyke-Henry Nnadike, CEO of Purch Gadgets Ltd. and Chairman of the NIFESAF ESUT Lagos Chapter, highlighted the organization’s mission to create a platform for entrepreneurs and professionals to connect, share experiences, and support one another.

Nnadike emphasized that the initiative has grown beyond a simple networking event, now encompassing business expositions, career development, job fairs, and empowerment programs.

The NIFESAF initiative is structured around four key segments: Entrepreneurs showcase their ventures, share experiences, and connect with potential partners.

Professionals receive guidance from industry experts on career growth and skill enhancement. Job seekers interact with companies, explore opportunities, and secure employment.

