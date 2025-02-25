NIES: Nigeria To Become Global Powerhouse In Energy Sector – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria has the potential to become a global powerhouse in the energy sector driven by strategic reforms, innovative policies, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable development.

He added that his government has incentives for investors who are willing to invest in the nation’s oil and gas sector, including an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

Tinubu who declared open the ongoing 2025 Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) on Tuesday in Abuja with the theme, ‘Bridging Continents, Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential,’ promised to remove bottlenecks blocking investments and ensure policies align with sustainable and equitable growth.

The President who was represented by the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, said the introduction of the sale of crude oil in naira was a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency of local refineries by reducing foreign exchange risks and transaction costs.

“As we strive to meet the world’s growing energy demands, we must also ensure that our policies, infrastructure, and investments align with sustainable and equitable growth.

“For close to two years, our administration has remained resolute in driving reforms and milestones in Nigeria’s energy sector and the economy at large. These reforms have liberalized our economy, making it an investment destination of choice.

“We recognize that sustainable energy development requires significant investment. Our administration is committed to incentives, streamlined regulatory processes and robust public-private partnerships. We are currently implementing a series of comprehensive reforms in our fiscal and tax policies.

“These reforms aim to create a more business-friendly environment and attract both local and international investments.

“By simplifying our tax regulations, offering incentives and ensuring a more transparent and predictable fiscal framework, we aim to remove barriers to entry and support the growth of businesses in Nigeria.

“We are continuing to remove the bottlenecks and red tape that block investments and we are seeing more investment through the creation of enabling environments and regulations and the policies to support your investment flow.”

He said: “In 2025, we will witness, and we are witnessing a renaissance in this sector, characterized by transformative initiatives and significant milestones.

“Nigeria is now home to the largest single-train refinery in the world, Dangote Refinery, which is a private refinery and also the biggest refinery in Africa. And this is due to the enabling environment created to support such investments, and we have more incentives for more investors looking into this sector.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nicholas Ella, noted that globally, the energy sector was at an inflexion point with Africa at the forefront of the shift.

To this end, he said there was an urgent need for industry players to engage in transformative policy-shaping dialogues to arrive at sustainable pathways that would not only address the predicted energy demand surge by the year 2040 but also move Nigeria and Africa to a prosperous energy future.

“According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Africa’s energy demand is expected to grow by 60% by 2040, driven by population growth, urbanization, and industrialization.

“This underscores the urgency and importance of summits like NIES, where critical stakeholders convene to co-create pathways that balance energy security, affordability, and sustainability.

“Today’s challenges, from fluctuating global oil prices to the urgent need for decarbonization, are formidable. Yet, within these challenges lie opportunities for collaboration, growth, and transformation. The government is ready to support and facilitate these opportunities,” he said.

