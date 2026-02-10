NIES: African Leaders, Stakeholders Chart Path To Deepening Energy Growth

Presidents, other stakeholders have canvassed the growth and more access energy for national and continental development, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Presidents

Presidents of three African countries have emphasised on the importance of energy for national and continental development. The Presidents are Bola Tinubu of Nigeria; the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow; and President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

They spoke at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026 in Abuja. The summit, with the theme: “Energy for Peace and Prosperity: Securing Our Shared Future,” was targeted at deepening continental cooperation on energy security, investment, and industrial growth.

Nigeria

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, while hosting African Heads of State and captains of industry at NIES, stated that Nigeria was strategically relevant in the global energy landscape and called on the international community, service providers, and development partners focused on sustainable energy to leverage their platforms for dialogue to promote a balanced and diverse energy mix.

He promised of Nigeria’s readiness to work with global partners, African nations, investors, and development institutions to deliver energy that is affordable, secure, and cleaner. He added that the country was interested in scaling up infrastructure and investment for expanded access.

The Gambia

President Adama Barrow commended Nigeria’s leadership, adding that Africa’s largest and most energy-endowed nation has a central responsibility to advance shared continental goals and ensure energy supports prosperity for all.

He said that energy is the foundation of national security and economic growth and decried that millions across the continent still lack electricity, limiting healthcare delivery and undermining Africa’s global competitiveness. He pleaded with African countries to prioritize reliable and sustainable energy system.

Equatorial Guinea

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, represented by Domingo Mba Esono Nzang, Deputy Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons for Equatorial Guinea, emphasized that energy is not merely an economic commodity but a tool of sovereignty and a driver of economic growth. He said that Nigeria’s prosperity directly impacted the prosperity of other African nations.

He stated that the Equatorial Guinea 2023 Licensing Round is an ambitious initiative with both onshore and offshore opportunities, adding that with proven political stability, the international partners should collaborate in developing the country’s energy sector.

Ministers

Nigeria’s Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Ekpe Ekperikpe, in his presentation, said thee theme of this year’s summit: “Energy for Peace and Prosperity: Securing Our Shared Future” is both timely and compelling.

He stated that across Africa and the wider global community, energy is no longer viewed solely as a commodity but is recognized as a strategic enabler of stability, economic growth, social inclusion, and longterm resilience. He stated that Nigeria’s energy strategy was firmly anchored within the realities of the global energy transition and Africa’s unique development imperatives.

He added that while the world accelerates toward lower-carbon systems, the Africa continent continued to grapple with energy poverty, industrial underdevelopment, and limited access to reliable power. He stated that these realities compelled Nigerians to pursue a transition that is not only green, but also just, inclusive, and pragmatic.

Ekperikpe said: “Nigeria is therefore advancing an energy pathway that balances climate responsibility with development needs, leveraging our abundant natural gas resources to power industries, expand access, and create jobs. “This journey is not one that the government can undertake alone. I acknowledge the vital contributions of federal and state governments, international investors, indigenous

and multinational energy companies, financial institutions, host communities, civil society organizations, and our development partners. Your collaboration remains essential to building an energy system that delivers prosperity while sustaining peace.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, opined that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, enacted in 2010 to build indigenous capacity, rather contributed to inflated project costs and limited growth of local companies.

He said that oil and gas project costs in Nigeria were significantly higher than similar projects in other countries, adding that such constrained industry growth. He said: “There are provisions to support local companies with financing, and a couple of companies have actually benefited from those finances.

Unfortunately, most of those companies didn’t actually grow in any capacity. What they did was to take the money and finance their lifestyles. “And that is the reason why the Minister is Chairman of the Government Council. So that we can bring real strategic leadership to the application of living standards. But the good news is that all these issues are no longer there.”

He stated that local and international companies could co-exist to create value and develop the capacity required to strengthen the industry. Lokpobiri, said that Nigeria has fulfilled all host obligations for the $5 billion African Energy Bank (AEB), with the fully furnished headquarters in Abuja transferred to APPO and Afreximbank.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the bank’s headquarters to the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), Lokpobiri said the bank is expected to start operations “by April at the latest”, as all factors causing delays, including the headquarters, have now been resolved.

NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) reaffirmed its strong support to the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) and its newly established financial institution – the Africa Energy Bank (AEB).

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe speaking when the new Secretary General of APPO, Farid Ghezali paid him a courtesy visit at the Board’s Abuja liaison office, in company with senior officials of APPO, Mr. Bakary Traore and Mr. Tchananti Sahguir.

The Executive Secretary conveyed the agency’s strong support to APPO and the Africa Energy Bank’s success, noting that the future of the African oil and gas industry depended largely on the performance of both institutions.

The APPO Secretary General who assumed office in January 2026 sought the continued support of NCDMB to actualise APPO’s operations, recalling the long standing relationship between the institutions.

While outlining plans for improved transparency in the association’s operations, he advocated for timely financial contributions from member countries, recruitment of new members, and an expected increase in subscriptions. He announced that Mauritania is anticipated to join APPO soon, further strengthening the organization’s continental reach.

Ghezali emphasized the critical need for a transparent selection process of the Governing Board of the Africa Energy Bank, as well as structure and governance process, ensuring all APPO member countries remain equally informed of developments in the bank.

He underscored the importance of rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) and credibility requirements to build a credible and inclusive institution. PETAN blames regulators for contract delays despite Tinubu’s 6-month executive order.

Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, criticised the petroleum industry regulators for persistent delays in oil and gas contracting processes, despite a presidential directive requiring tenders to be concluded within six months.

According to him, the industry regulators were yet to comply with President Bola Tinubu’s instruction aimed at accelerating project execution across the energy sector. The PETAN Chairman in his presentation therefore said: “We are not concluding contract processes in six months as directed and reports sent to the Presidency often fail to reflect the realities faced by industry players.”

He identified prolonged internal approvals, delayed Final Investment Decisions (FIDs), slow commercial negotiations, extended regulatory and compliance procedures, and funding and financial close challenges as major bottlenecks undermining project delivery.

NNPC

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bashir Ojulari, said that as an emerging global energy powerhouse, Nigeria has the responsibility to utilise its abundant gas resources to power Africa’s rise and contribute meaningfully to global stability.

“Nigeria’s pathway to a prosper ous future lies in our collective ability to leverage our resource abundance, especially as gas sits at the heart of our strategy. It is our bridge to a cleaner future, our engine for industrialization, and our foundation for export-led growth”, Ojulari stated.

Describing what he termed as Africa’s energy trilemma, Ojulari said though the African continent is endowed with vast energy resources, it still grapples with issues of accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, with over 600 million Africans living without access to electricity.

He said that with 37 billion barrels of crude oil and 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, Nigeria and the NNPC Ltd were ready to lead the charge in changing the narrative.

Last Line

“With over 600 million Africans still lacking electricity, the continent’s priority cannot be a copy and paste. Ours must be a just, equitable, people-centered energy addition, one that lifts our people out of poverty, powers industries, supports agriculture, transforms transportation, and unleashes the creativity of Africa’s youth”, he stated. He said NNPC Ltd was not just a commercial entity but also.