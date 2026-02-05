NIES 2026: Africa’s New Frontier For Global Energy Renaissance –Sahara Group

The Sahara Group has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative and globally competitive energy sector across Africa, as it joined policymakers, regulators, operators and global partners to reposition Africa’s energy landscape at the 2026 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the summit, Executive Director of Sahara Group, Wale Ajibade, described the continent as “the new frontier for an energy renaissance poised to redefine global energy balance.”

He stressed that Africa’s vast energy potential could only be unlocked through bold investments, deeper collaboration and strong regulatory alignment.

Ajibade noted that Sahara Group’s growth into a leading African energy and infrastructure conglomerate over the past three decades has been driven by a focus on competitiveness, innovation and sustainability. He said “Africa must seize this moment.

Our continent holds immense resources, a growing market, and an increasingly skilled population. Operators need to deepen collaboration, innovate across their value chains, and make the long-term investments required to expand capacity sustainably.