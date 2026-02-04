Sahara Group has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative and globally competitive energy sector across Africa, as it joined policymakers, regulators, operators and global partners to reposition Africa’s energy landscape at the 2026 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the summit, Executive Director of Sahara Group, Wale Ajibade, described the continent as “the new frontier for an energy renaissance poised to redefine global energy balance.”

He stressed that Africa’s vast energy potential could only be unlocked through bold investments, deeper collaboration and strong regulatory alignment.

Ajibade noted that Sahara Group’s growth into a leading African energy and infrastructure conglomerate over the past three decades has been driven by a focus on competitiveness, innovation and sustainability.

He said, “Africa must seize this moment. Our continent holds immense resources, a growing market, and an increasingly skilled population. Operators need to deepen collaboration, innovate across their value chains, and make the long-term investments required to expand capacity sustainably.

“At the same time, regulators across Africa must accelerate policy harmonisation to create a predictable, integrated, and investor-friendly environment.”

Ajibade added that Africa’s energy transition must be inclusive and tailored to the continent’s development realities, emphasising the strategic role of transition fuels in driving economic growth and industrialisation.

“Our transition journey must reflect Africa’s realities. We must use our resources responsibly to drive growth while investing in technologies, talent, and systems that will ensure we transition sustainably. The world is watching Africa, and we must rise to the occasion.”

The Sahara Group executive also commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for ongoing reforms in the energy sector, describing them as critical to long-term transformation and stability.

He further applauded the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and other stakeholders for their roles in repositioning Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Reaffirming Sahara Group’s strategic direction, Ajibade said the company remains committed to investing in new technologies, developing human capital and forging partnerships that will strengthen Africa’s energy security and competitiveness.

He added that Sahara Group would continue to champion initiatives that promote sustainable development, responsible energy transition and inclusive growth across the continent, positioning the company as a key partner in Africa’s evolving energy future.