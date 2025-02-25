NIES 2025: Nigeria Has Potential To Surpass $1tn GDP Target – Kyari

Share

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, has said Nigeria has the potential and capacity to surpass the target of $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Kyari who spoke at the ongoing 2025 Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja on Tuesday while delivering an address on the theme “Africa’s Energy Renaissance: Unlocking Opportunities for Global Investors,” insisted the $1 trillion target was too small, given the enormous oil and gas infrastructures and the ongoing economic expansion the country was witnessing.

“The theme of this year’s Nigeria International Energy Summit is, “Bridging Continents: Connecting investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential.”

He said: “Nigeria has the largest economy. That’s not in dispute but not just the largest economy, we have the potential of growing even bigger and I hear Ambassador Isa say we will go into the $1 trillion GDP. I think that’s too small, that’s not very ambitious.

“I think we can do better than this and the projectile is showing that this country will do better than this. This country has potential for doing this and this industry will surely be the biggest contributor to this development and that’s already happening.

“Building gas infrastructure in our country, delivering gas into our domestic market, we know today that every domestic gas-based industry or power plant in the country is getting all the gas that it needs because we are building the infrastructure, we are delivering on this infrastructure, and this country is working.”

Kyari who noted that gas was not just transition fuel but also the best alternative fuel for Nigeria, added that the world recognizes Africa as the next destination of providing greater support to the global energy market, recognizing Nigeria’s position as the largest producer of oil and gas in the continent.

The GCEO, who noted that Nigeria stands as Africa’s largest producer of oil and gas, playing a pivotal role in the global energy market, affirmed that oil will remain a critical component of the global energy mix well into 2025, contributing over 39 per cent of global oil demand as the world will require more than 100 million barrels of oil daily.

“At NNPC Ltd., we view gas not merely as a transitional fuel, but as a vital and sustainable alternative for the future.

“Currently, over 70% of Nigeria’s population lacks access to clean cooking fuel, and more than 50% remains without reliable access to electricity. These gaps present a significant opportunity for gas to play a transformative role.”

He explained that it was based on these realities that Nigeria was prioritizing the development of the essential infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and fiscal incentives needed to harness gas as a key solution for improving energy access and driving national development.

Underscoring the immense opportunities Africa holds in the energy sector, Kyari said gas infrastructure development remains critical to driving a trillion-dollar economy in Nigeria.

“Nigeria poised to take a leading role in unlocking the continent’s full potentials in terms of natural gas. The NNPC Ltd is leading the charge in delivering gas to domestic gas-based industries and power plants while building the needed infrastructure to ultimately bolster economic growth,” the GCEO stated.

While attributing the reforms in the industry to the right leadership who have created fiscal terms for gas, Kyari stressed that many Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) announced were as a result of President Bola Tinubu’s Executive Order on Oil & Gas, which he said provided fiscal incentives for ease of doing business.

“Today, investors are increasingly recognizing that investing in Nigeria, particularly in the oil and gas sector, offers not only the potential for solid returns but also a stable fiscal environment that promises long-term profitability,” Kyari said.

He described the renewed confidence in Nigeria’s investment climate as a major driver in the resurgence of interest from global investors, who are returning to the country to capitalize on the growing opportunities within the sector.

Also speaking at the summit, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said Nigeria’s gas sector has witnessed significant transformation under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He highlighted the substantial progress made in gas infrastructure development, policy reforms, gas utilization, and domestic initiatives, marking a remarkable turnaround for the sector.

This is as he commended the NNPC Ltd and private sector partners for their investments in mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects in the country.

He noted that the partnership has seen the establishment of five mini LNG plants – Prime LNG Plant, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, NGML/GasNexus LNG, and LNG Arete in Ajaokuta, Kogi State – all designed to accelerate Nigeria’s industrialization, economic growth, and prosperity by taking gas from existing pipelines, liquefying it, and transporting it to far-reaching areas, especially in the Northern Region.

Ekpo praised Kyari, for his commitment to replicating these mini LNG projects across all geopolitical zones of the country in line with President Tinubu’s initiatives to drive the economy using natural gas.

Ekpo said: “The Federal Government is attracting investment in LNG, CNG, and gas-to-chemicals, and by fostering a business-friendly environment, Nigeria is building a sustainable gas ecosystem that drives industrialization, job creation, and energy security, ensuring a cleaner and prosperous future.”

The Gas Minister who was also on the ministerial panel during the event reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Decade of Gas initiative, launched in 2021, which aims to position Nigeria as a leading gas-powered economy by 2030 through infrastructure expansion, increased domestic utilization, and export growth. Key projects include pipeline development, gas-based industries, and gas-to-power initiatives.

He said in response to the 2023 fuel subsidy removal and subsequent petrol price surge, the government initiated a nationwide compressed natural gas (CNG) programme to provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly transportation alternatives

“With over 100,000 vehicles targeted for conversion and a $200 million investment in CNG infrastructure, this programme is crucial in reducing transportation costs and promoting energy sustainability,” said Ekpo.

The Obrikom, Obiafo, Oben (OB3) and Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline projects remain flagship initiatives in Nigeria’s national gas expansion drive, according to Ekpo.

He said the AKK pipeline, spanning 614 kilometres, is expected to enhance gas supply to key industrial and commercial hubs across Nigeria.

“With an expected completion date of 2025, this $2.8 billion initiative will stimulate industrialization, create jobs, and attract investments in manufacturing and power generation,” Ekpo said.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General, Haitham Al Ghais has said the cumulative investment requirements for the oil industry from now to 2050 was $17.4 trillion.

While highlighting that the African continent was home to five of the top 30 oil producing countries with proven oil reserves amounting to around 120 billion barrels, he said OPEC anticipates a very bright future for Africa’s oil industry, with substantial opportunities for growth, with an abundance of natural reserves.

“My team are here, and we’ll continue to work closely with the Nigerian government and our other African members to unlock this potential.

“It’s judicious to discuss how we can unlock the potential that this great continent brims with, and how do we create the investment enabling environment that attracts the requisite amount of capital to really fully utilize and realize that potential.

“We know that it’s a prerequisite for investors to plan in the short, medium and long term. The investment needs of the oil industry are sizable, with cumulative investment requirements amounting to $17.4 trillion from now to 2050. Given these facts, I am personally delighted to discuss these critical issues of our time at this prestigious event in Africa.”

Share

Please follow and like us: