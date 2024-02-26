NIES 2024: Oando restates commitment to sustainable energy solutions

Oando Plc has reiterated its commitment to provide sustainable energy solutions for today and the future. According to a statement yesterday, the company will leverage the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2024 to showcase its investments in renewables and other sustainable energy sources all towards supporting the Nigerian government’s initiatives in driving energy transition.

The five-day event will witness Oando’s executives participating in plenary sessions where they will highlight new company initiatives, share technical expertise, and explore growth opportunities within the industry.

The statement further revealed that Oando would participate as a sponsor at the upcoming seventh edition of the NIES slated to hold from February 26 – March 1, 2024, at the State House and International Conference Center, Abuja, under the theme, “Navigating the New Energy World Order: Security, Transition, and Finance.” The NIES is a premier industry event officially endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to bring together local and international industry experts across the energy value chain, with the aim of facilitating engagements and collaborations among Government officials, energy industry stakeholders and other relevant agencies in Nigeria and across Africa.