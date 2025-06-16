NiDOUKSouth Sets To Unveil Foundation

Share

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation of United Kingdom branch (NIDOUK) is set to launch its foundation at Capthorn Tara Hotels, Kensington, Scarsdale Place, London on the 21st of June, 2025.

The Dignitaries expected at the event are Chairman, Nigerians in diaspora commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Muhammed Maidugu and The Chief Executive Officer, Cruxstone Group, Dr. Adetoro Omotoye.

Others are Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation Europe, Sir Chinuzo Ubochi; Chairman, Board of Trustees, Hon. Niyi Zaccheaus

In a chat with the newsmen, the General Secretary of the Organisation, Abimbola Oluwasona MBE explained that the launching of the Foundation is to provide a platform through which NIDO will deliver on her objectives of Homeland Development.

