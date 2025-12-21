The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, Philippines (NIDOPHIL), under the leadership of Bishop Tony Marioghae, hosted a grand Thanksgiving and Christmas, at the TEAM Convention Center in Las Piñas City, Metro Manila.

The event marked a defining moment in the history of Nigerian diaspora organization in the Philippines, attracting Nigerian professionals, community leaders, ethnic representatives, students, and distinguished Filipino guests from various sectors.

In his goodwill message, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Nigeria in the Philippines, Hon. Adeshina Edward Oloje, commended the unprecedented unity, discipline, and organisational maturity of Nigerians in the Philippines. He observed that in over sixty years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Philippines, this was the first time Nigerians had collectively produced a constitution acceptable to all stakeholders.

He praised NIDOPHIL’s leadership for enhancing Nigeria’s image through unity, proactive engagement, and constructive collaboration with Philippine institutions.

A major highlight of the occasion was the formal presentation of the newly crafted NIDOPHIL Constitution to the General Assembly.

The document was overwhelmingly ratified by members and subsequently signed into law by the NIDOPHIL leadership.

In a powerful demonstration of unity, the constitution was endorsed by leaders of Arewa, Oduduwa, Ohaneze, and the Niger Delta communities in the Philippines.

Officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in the Philippines witnessed this historic milestone, which many described as unprecedented in the annals of NIDO globally.

In a bold and progressive move, the NIDOPHIL leadership announced and implemented a financial empowerment policy, awarding grants of One Hundred Thousand Pesos each to the four major regional associations in the Philippines to stimulate entrepreneurship among Nigerians.

This intervention, valued at approximately two thousand United States dollars per group, represents the first time any NIDO chapter worldwide has executed such a structured economic empowerment initiative.

In his presidential address, Bishop Tony Marioghae, who is the presiding Bishop of The Evangelical Ark Mission (TEAM) International, and one of the most influential African preachers in Asia, warmly welcomed members of the diplomatic corps, officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in the Philippines, Nigerian regional leaders, the NIDOPHIL Executive Council, and Nigerians from across the country. He emphasized that their presence symbolised a collective commitment to unity, responsibility, and progress.