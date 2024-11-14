NIDO-Europe: Nigerians In The Diaspora Remit $20bn Annually

Share

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE) has spent over N25 million on various industrial and humanitarian projects across the country in 2024.

Similarly, NIDOE also explained that data had shown that Nigerians abroad sent over $20 billion back home annually. The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE), Mr. Bashir Obasekola, made this known in a virtual news conference held on the sidelines of the NIDOE Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Obasekola said the interventions in the industries, health and education sectors of the country’s economy were to support Nigerians in underserved communities, effect positive change in the society and contribute to national development.

He noted that NIDOE constructed boreholes, improving clean water access across states in Nigeria. According to him, “access to waer, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) is a major issue in many hard-toreach communities in Nigeria, with unsafe water posing severe health risks to the people.

“NIDOE also distributed blood pressure monitors to help with early diagnosis and reduce sudden deaths among Nigerians. ‘Slump and die’ incidents are a growing health challenge in Nigeria and are often caused by cardiovascular or related diseases.

“We are worried by the incident and trying to reverse the trend through regular screenings. That’s why we intervened by distributing the machines to health facilities, and individuals.”

He disclosed that diasporans also donated various assistive learning devices to the Pacelli School of the Blind in Lagos and covered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for Senior Secondary School students.

Obasekola reaffirmed NIDOE’s commitment to inclusive education and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students’ educational aspirations.

“As socially responsible citizens, we understand that the government alone cannot meet all these needs, so we are stepping in to support national development beyond diaspora remittances,” he said.

Obasekola said NIDOE’s humanitarian projects had been ongoing for years, stressing that they would be expanded to reach more lives. On human development and bilateral trade promotion, Obasekola said NIDOE was passionate about creating opportunities for Nigerian businesses and strengthening commercial ties to enhance economic growth.

The NIDO-Europe Chairman stressed: “Beyond sending remittances, the diasporas have been promoting trade and foreign direct investment, creating businesses and spurring up entrepreneurship and transferring new knowledge and skills.”

On the NIDOE Central Executive Committee (CEC) Election, Obasekola appealed to members to embrace peace, adding that he has built the organisation from 13 chapters to over 20 chapters and cannot tolerate any form of anarchy. He regretted that “some disgruntled members held an emergency AGM to form a parallel government.

Share

Please follow and like us: