NIDF Records N20bn Profit

The profit after tax of Chapel Hill Denham managed Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund grew by 97.99 per cent to N20.380 billion at the end of 2023 from N10.293 billion in 2022. This was revealed in the Quarterly Investor Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday. NIDF became the first infrastructure debt fund in Nigeria registered with and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, which was listed on the NGX and the FMDQ Ex- change, Lagos. It was listed in early October.

In its statement of comprehensive income for the financial year 2023 (unaudited), the fund reported N12.689 billion from interest income on infrastructure loans from N9.328 billion, which boosted its total income to N22.099 billion from N11.784 billion at the end of the same period in 2022. Its unaudited results for FY’23 revealed that its assets also increased to N108.211 billion from N94.608 billion at the end of 2022. Similarly, liabilities also rose to N103.852 billion from N91.732 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2023, it was revealed that one new infrastructure loan of N3.69 billion was approved by the Investment Committee of the Fund.

The loan has now been disbursed after the execution of definitive documentation and compliance with disbursement conditions by the borrower. For the reporting period, the Fund announced a quarterly distribution of N3.95 per unit on Monday with a qualification date of January 22, 2024. This distribution will be paid to eligible unitholders on January 26, 2024 and is fully funded from the cash inflows generated by the Fund during the quarter. In December 2023, the Fund announced a special distribution of the sum of N6.55 per unit.

NIDF said that going forward, it intended to continue paying quarterly distributions to unitholders, in line with the actual performance of the Fund and the provisions of the constitutional documents. As of the period ending December 2023, NIDF had a diversified portfolio of 26 Investments. Of its investment portfolio as of the end of 2023, telecoms towers had the largest share at 21 per cent, followed by pipeline networks at 19 per cent, Marine infrastructure at 14 per cent, gas processing plants at 13 per cent and off-grid solar at 11 per cent across 458 sites. NIDF has 960,649,354 units in issue.