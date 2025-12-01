NIDF Expands To 1.056bn Units As NGX Lists Additional 243,424 Scrip Dividend Units

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has listed an additional 243,424 units of the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), further expanding the size of the country’s pioneering infrastructure-focused investment vehicle.

According to the NGX, the fresh listing followed the issuance of the NIDF’s 2025 third-quarter scrip dividend, which was distributed to eligible unitholders in line with the fund’s distribution policy.

The scrip dividend option allows investors to receive additional units in place of cash, supporting long-term capital appreciation and reinvestment within the fund.

With the admission of the additional 243,424 units, the total number of units in circulation for the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund has increased from 1,056,014,529 units to 1,056,257,953 units.

The listing underscores continued investor confidence in the fund, which remains the first and only infrastructure debt fund listed on the NGX. Market analysts note that the expansion of NIDF’s unit base highlights the fund’s consistent performance and its solid track record of generating stable, predictable returns for investors.

The scrip dividend mechanism also reinforces NIDF’s appeal, as it gives unitholders the flexibility to deepen their investment exposure without incurring additional acquisition costs. The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, managed by Chapel Hill Denham, plays a crucial role in financing critical infrastructure projects across the country.

Through long-term debt financing, the fund channels capital to sectors such as power, renewable energy, transportation, and telecommunications, addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit while offering institutional-grade investment opportunities.

Since its inception, the NIDF has attracted a diverse pool of investors, including pension funds, insurance firms, asset managers, and high-networth individuals seeking exposure to infrastructure-backed fixed-income instruments. Its listing on the NGX has further enhanced transparency, liquidity, and accessibility for investors.

The latest listing reflects the fund’s sustained growth trajectory and reinforces NGX’s commitment to deepening the market for alternative investment products.

It also highlights the increasing appetite for infrastructure financing instruments at a time when Nigeria continues to push for improved capital mobilisation to support national development priorities.