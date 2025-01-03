Share

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has revealed that the 28-year-old trafficked Nigerian lady, Eniola Isaac will on Friday, January 3, returned to the country.

New Telegraph gathered that Isaac was allegedly lured to Iraq under false promises of a better life.

However, after being subjected to various degrees of abuse, physical assaults, and mistreatment from her employer in Iraq, she pleaded with the Nigerian authorities to help her return to Nigeria.

According to NiDCOM, Isaac’s situation underscored the rising alarm over the trafficking of Nigerians to Iraq through deceptive promises.

“Eniola Isaac, a 28-year-old trafficked Nigerian girl in Iraq, is expected to return to Nigeria on january 3rd with the intervention of the officials of the Nigerian mission in Jordan, that oversees Iraq.

NiDCOM warned of unscrupulous agents now wickedly luring young Nigerian women to Irag with fake and evil promises most of which it said portend danger to the mostly unsuspecting victims who get lured into slavery and prostitution when they get to the country.

