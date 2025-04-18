NIDCOM, NIDO Rescue 200 Trafficked Girls In 4 Month

Share

The Nigerians Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has rescued three girls who were forced into prostitution in Ghana back to Nigeria.

The girls who are between the ages of 19, 18 and 17 years-old where trafficked to Ghana by their aunties from Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom State but were brought back to Lagos.

The Chairman of the commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa while addressing journalists in Lagos said the girls were rescued with the support of the Nigeria high commission in Ghana and Chief Calistus Elozieuwa, who is the chairman of Nigeria in Diaspora Organization in Ghana.

The survivors, after being rescued in Ghana, were brought to the commission office in Lagos where they were taken care of by the commission before they were sent to the National Agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in persons for profiling.

One of the survivors who narrated her experience in Ghana said her aunty lured her from Nigeria to Ghana with the hope that she will work in a supermarket over there.

Unfortunately, when she got there, after resting for three days, her aunty gave a pack of condom and asks her to stand on the street to call men who then pay her between 100 to 150 Cedis before sleeping with her.

The survivor said she slept with many men for three months, because she had no option than to do it. She also described how she was transferred to another woman who then beat her on daily basis whenever she declined to do her bidding.

Another survivor from Bayelsa state said she and her younger sister escaped from their aunty after she sent them to go on the street to do prostitution.

“It was when we were walking on the streets of Ghana that we met a man who took us to the police station, it was from there we were taking to Chief Calistus Elozieuwa who then took us to the Nigeria High Commission from there we were taking to NIDCOM office.’’

“It was bad experience for us in Ghana, because we rejected our aunt’s demand to go into prostitution, she started maltreating us, before we were rescued and taken back to Nigeria.

Our desire is that we want to continue our education,’’ she said. Meanwhile, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri- Erewa urged parents to always look after their children.

She said, ‘‘there’s always a family member involved in trafficking in person. That’s all we’ve been saying that parents should know who their children are relating with.’’

She said: “four of the traffickers have been arrested, while ten survivors are still in Ghana, but will return soon, while those arrested will.

