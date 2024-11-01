NiDCOM Lauds Tunji-Ojo For Passport Application Innovations 

Share

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has praised the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for the recent improvements in passport application and collection processes introduced by the Ministry.

This initiative aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility for Nigerians residing abroad, beginning on Friday, November 1, 2024, with phased rollouts in Canada, the United States, and globally by December.

Lauding the initiative, the NiDCOM Chairman and CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed optimism about the changes.

She emphasized that the new innovation will address longstanding challenges faced by the diaspora community in accessing passport services.

“Nigerians abroad have long anticipated improvements in accessing passport services.

“This revolution in the application and collection process is a much-needed change that will ease the burden on our citizens globally,” she said.

To support these reforms, NiDCOM is committed to raising awareness and collaborating with the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Dabiri-Erewa restated NiDCOM’s focus on advocacy as essential to its mission, stating, “We are prepared to collaborate fully…to ensure that Nigerians in the Diaspora are well informed about these developments and continue to be a bridge between Nigeria and its diaspora.”

In response, Minister Tunji-Ojo reiterated the Ministry’s dedication to working closely with NiDCOM and the Immigration Service.

He emphasized the importance of a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure effective communication and engagement with Nigerians abroad.

This collaboration is expected to support the seamless adoption of these new processes and promote awareness across the diaspora.

A key feature of the innovation is the introduction of Contactless Biometrics, which allows for passport renewal without the need for extensive travel, reducing both time and costs associated with obtaining services.

Available for renewals and adults above 18, this technology minimizes travel costs, reduces hotel expenses, and prevents work absenteeism.

The service will start in Canada today, followed by the U.S. on November 15, and expand to other countries by December 1.

