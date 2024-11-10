NiDCOM Congratulates Nigerians Abroad For Winning Elections

Share

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has extended warm congratulations to four Nigerians who have recently achieved remarkable victories in elections held in various countries.

These individuals include Dr Oye Owolewa, who was re-elected as the Shadow Representative for the District of Columbia in the United States (US).

Chiaka Barry, who secured a seat in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Legislative Assembly representing the Ginninderra District.

Segun Adeyina was re-elected as the State Representative for District 110 in Georgia, USA. Also, Yemi Mobolade made history as the first Black Mayor of Colorado Springs, USA.

In a congratulatory message to the four Nigrians, NiDCOM Chairman/CEO Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa lauded their impressive achievements.

She noted the significance of their victories for both the Nigerian community and the global political landscape, highlighting the commendable efforts these individuals have made to break new ground in their respective regions, noting that they serve as inspirational figures for Nigerians at home and abroad.

Dr. Oye Owolewa, a pharmacist, was re-elected as the Shadow Representative for the District of Columbia under the Democratic Party.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters for their confidence and trust in his leadership, which propelled him to secure another term in office.

Dr. Owolewa’s re-election reinforces his position as an influential voice advocating for the rights and needs of D.C. residents on Capitol Hill.

Chiaka Barry won a seat in the ACT Legislative Assembly for the Ginninderra District under the Liberal Party.

Barry is an accomplished legal officer with extensive experience in litigation, legislative drafting, policy development, and project management.

Her dedication to serving her community and her skills in alternative dispute resolution have made her a notable figure in Australian politics.

Segun Adeyina has held numerous influential positions in Georgia and worked for over 25 years in IT programs and project management for Fortune 500 companies such as General Motors, Ascension Health System, and Hewlett Packard/Cap Gemini.

He was re-elected as State Representative for District 110.

His re-election serves as a testament to his strong leadership and unwavering commitment to his constituents.

Yemi Mobolade, a Nigerian-American businessman and politician, was elected as the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs in 2023. His election was described as a historic moment for the city, marking him as the first Black individual to assume the mayoral office.

Mobolade’s win symbolizes a significant shift in the political landscape of Colorado Springs and highlights the potential for greater diversity in leadership.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa praised these distinguished individuals for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their willingness to take on leadership roles in their communities.

She urged them to maintain their spirit of resilience and dedication as they embark on their new responsibilities.

Furthermore, she prayed for God’s guidance, strength, and protection as they fulfilled their duties, and encouraged them to continue setting high standards in public service.

The NiDCOM chair commended all Nigerians in the diaspora who continue to make impactful contributions in various sectors.

She emphasized the importance of staying connected to their roots while showcasing the value they bring to their host communities.

The achievements of Dr. Owolewa, Chiaka Barry, Segun Adeyina, and Yemi Mobolade serve as a powerful reminder of the talent and potential present within the Nigerian diaspora, and their victories resonate as a source of pride for all Nigerians.

