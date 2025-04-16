NiDCOM Calls For Release Of Six Detained Nigerian Tourists In Cape Verde

Share

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Wednesday called for the immediate release and safe return of six Nigerian tourists currently detained by immigration authorities in Cape Verde.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this appeal in a statement issued by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The group, including young Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 31, had travelled from Senegal to Cape Verde for vacation but were detained upon arrival at the airport.

The tourists were reportedly accused of not having adequate funds and had their phones seized before being taken to an immigration deportation camp.

NiDCOM expressed concern over the condition of the detainees, stating that they are facing severe distress and trauma. One of them is said to have a medical condition and has been denied access to vital medication.

The affected individuals have been identified as David James Udoh, Lily Dada, Oghenero Adaware, Sherifat Abimbola Ogundairo, and Jesutomi Aina.

It was gathered that the trip was reportedly organised by Irin Travels, associated with the handles @irintravelsand @theFARAWAY_.

The concern has been escalated to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reported to the Consular and Migration Directorate for urgent intervention.

Family members of the detained tourists are said to be deeply worried about the safety and well-being of their loved ones.

“We appeal to the Immigration authorities in Cape Verde to please treat the tourists with respect and dignity and put them on the next immediate return flight to Dakar for onward connection back to Nigeria,” the Commission urged.

