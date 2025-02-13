NiDCOM Boss Lauds ISDEVCOM For Honouring AirPeace CEO Humanitarian Award

Share

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended the local organising committee Institute of Strategic and Development Communication and Development (ISDEVCOM) of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), for honouring Chairman of AirPeace, Barr. Allen Onyema, with a humanitarian award for his patriotic service in evacuating Nigerian citizens during crises in Ukraine, South Africa, and Sudan, among others.

This is even as she has urged that the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NiDO) Board of Trustees in Ghana, Chief Callistus Elozieuea, be also honoured for his exceptional dedication in rescuing and repatriating over 170 Nigerians from Ghana.

This, she noted, reflects a commitment to national pride and unity stating that utilizing personal resources for selfless service to country efforts exemplifies true patriotism and service to humanity.

She made the call during a recent courtesy visit by a delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 6th International Conference on Communication and Development of the Institute holding at Nasarawa State University, Keffi in March

The delegation which was led by the Registrar of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chief Uzoma Onyegbadue, was at NIDCOM to formally invite the Chairman as the keynote speaker at the conference themed “Japa: Communicating Migration, Diaspora, and Africa’s Development.”

This important event is scheduled for March 27-28, 2025, at the Assembly Hall of the University.

Accepting the invite, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa, who expressed the willingness of NIDCOM to collaborate with the Institute, assured of her commitment to supporting the conference.

She said “I am honoured to be part of this important conversation. Migration has both positive and negative sides. While we must stop irregular migration, we should also focus on leveraging diaspora contributions for national development.

“Nigerians abroad have achieved remarkable feats and we must find ways to tap into these positives,” she said.

The NIDCOM boss elaborated on the necessity of effective communication in addressing the challenges illegal migration saying “Communication is key to bridging gaps between academia and practical solutions. We must educate our people about migration realities while fostering growth opportunities.

“I commend ISDEVCOM’s dedication to this cause; together we can create impactful narratives that resonate across communities.”

Earlier, the leader of the ISDEVCOM delegation, Chief Onyegbadue, emphasised the significance of the conference.

He stated: “Our purpose of coming here is to seek your blessing as a mother. We believe that we need your cooperation and support in the forthcoming VI International Conference.

“This conference will address migration, diaspora, and Africa’s development under the theme ‘Japa.’ It is a buzzword that has become part of international discourse. We feel there’s no better platform than NIDCOM to situate this conversation.”

Chief Onyegbadue further praised NIDCOM’s efforts in protecting Nigerians abroad and facilitating diaspora contributions to national development.

“We are particularly happy with what you have done with NIDCOM. Partnering with us will add value to your advocacy efforts and diaspora funding initiatives. Your leadership has been instrumental in addressing these critical issues, and we look forward to your insights during the conference.”

Francis Duru, a Nollywood actor and Public Relations Officer for ISDEVCOM Scholars and Alumni Association, also highlighted the essential role of communication in tackling migration challenges saying “Leadership without communication is useless.

“We need NIDCOM’s support to bridge the gap between ‘town and gown.’ Your passion for addressing migration challenges inspires us. We are at a crucial juncture where we must not only discuss the Japa syndrome but also find actionable solutions.

“The gap between academia and practical application is vast, and your involvement can help us create a robust dialogue that leads to tangible outcomes.”

“As communicators, we recognize that development without effective communication is futile. We want to leverage your experience and network to ensure that this conference stands strong and tall. Your unique perspective on diaspora issues is invaluable; it can guide our discussions on how best to communicate these challenges and opportunities,” he added.

Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and Vice President of ISDEVCOM Scholars and Alumni, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, announced key aspects of the conference. She said, “We aim to honour two outstanding individuals: Barr. Allen Onyema, the CEO of AirPeace for his role in rescuing stranded Nigerians abroad and Pastor Stephen Shola for his work with children trapped in harmful practices such as infanticide.

The conference is planned to also feature a fireside discussion titled ‘Empowering Africa’s Youth: Strategies for Addressing Migration,’ led by young leaders.”

