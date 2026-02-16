NIDCOM Boss, Dabiri-Erewa Condemns Kiilling Of Nigerian In S’Africa

The Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned the killing of a 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlet in Pretoria South Africa, demanding for justice and arrest of the perpetrators.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, after Satlet picked up passengers through an e-hailing platform.

In a statement signed by the Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said the increasing rate of criminality and killings of Nigerians in South Africa is worrisome.

She said Nigeria and South Africa have come a long way as African Brothers, wondering why some evil minded people are committing heinous crimes against fellow Africans.

Dabiri-Erewa urged the South Africa authorities to ensure that justice is served for the murdered Nigerian Driver and ensure there is protection of lives and property of non-indigenes in South Africa.

Meanwhile, a female suspect has been reportedly arrested in connection with the death of the Nigerian e-hailing driver.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 16, 2026, facing charges of car hijacking and murder.

According to police reports, Satlet was attacked by a male and female pair who hijacked his vehicle.

His body and the stolen car were later found in Atteridgeville. Dashcam footage, which captured part of the incident, aided in the swift arrest of the female suspect. Authorities are still searching for the male suspect, with more arrests expected.