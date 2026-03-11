NiDCOM Begins Evacuation Of Nigerians In Iran

On Wednesday, the Federal Government confirmed the evacuation of Nigerian nationals who wish to leave Iran amid tensions in the Middle East.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this announcement in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran are coordinating the evacuation exercise and assisting Nigerians willing to depart the country.

She added that those leaving Iran are being accompanied to the Armenian border, where arrangements have been put in place to guarantee their safe passage out of the country.

The NiDCOM boss assured that no Nigerian citizen in Iran has been harmed since the hostilities began, adding that officials from the Nigerian Embassy remain stationed at the border to receive and support Nigerians choosing to leave.

“Willing Nigerians are being escorted across the Armenian border by officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Iran to ensure safe passage.

“No Nigerian in Iran has been affected by the war, as our officials are at the border to receive everyone who wants to leave,” the statement read.