NICRAT Trains 46 Healthcare Workers In Sokoto

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) has trained 46 healthcare professionals in Sokoto State on early detection and management of hepatitis and liver cancer, as part of its efforts to enhance cancer care and control in Nigeria.

The two-day capacity-building workshop aimed to equip healthcare workers with contemporary knowledge and skills to deliver quality diagnosis and care to patients.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of NICRAT, Professor Usman Malami Aliyu, represented by Dr. Nandi Ishaya Tokkit, stated that the agency is committed to reducing the burden of cancer in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2023, NICRAT has initiated various strategies, including training healthcare workers on cancer care, prevention, treatment, and control.

The training focused on early detection and management of chronic hepatitis and liver cancer, which is timely considering the high incidence of these conditions in Nigeria.

The Sokoto State team lead for the capacity building, Dr Aliyu Samaila Musawa, explained that the training targeted primary and secondary healthcare workers, comprising 23 medical officers and primary healthcare workers from the 23 local government areas of the state.

The objective of the training was to build the capacity of healthcare workers to detect and manage chronic hepatitis B and C, as well as detect early liver cancer to reduce mortality.

Dr Musawa urged participants to pay attention to the training to effectively cascade the knowledge to their colleagues.

