Nico Williams Inspires Bilbao To Europa League Quarters 

Share

Euro 2024 winner, Nico Williams on Thursday delivered a match-winning performance, scoring twice as Athletic Bilbao overturned a first-leg deficit to defeat AS Roma 3-1, sealing a 4-3 aggregate victory and securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

In a dramatic night of European football, Eintracht Frankfurt also stormed into the last eight with a 4-1 home thrashing of Ajax, completing a 6-2 aggregate win over the Dutch giants.

The game at San Mamés swung in Bilbao’s favor early after Roma’s veteran defender Mats Hummels saw red in the 11th minute for a last-man foul on Maroan Sannadi.

The Basques capitalized on their numerical advantage just before halftime when Inaki Williams’ cross found his brother, Nico, whose deflected shot beat Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

READ ALSO:

Yuri Berchiche doubled Bilbao’s lead in the 68th minute with a powerful header, before Nico Williams sealed the tie with a second goal in the 82nd minute.

Although Leandro Paredes pulled one back for Roma from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time, it was too little, too late for Daniele De Rossi’s men, who crashed out of the competition.

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt put on a dominant display against Ajax, cruising to a 4-1 home win and securing a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

Goals from Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Hugo Ekitike, combined with a brace from Mario Götze, ensured a comprehensive victory for the German side, who now look like serious contenders for the Europa League crown.

In other Europa League action, Lazio overcame Viktoria Plzen 3-2 on aggregate, with Alessio Romagnoli’s header securing a 1-1 draw on the night and a place in the next round.

Meanwhile, reigning Europa Conference League champions Olympiakos defeated Bodo/Glimt 2-1 in Athens but bowed out 4-2 on aggregate.

Manchester United and Tottenham will look to overturn first-leg deficits in their Europa League clashes against Real Sociedad and AZ Alkmaar, respectively.

In the UEFA Europa Conference League, Chelsea will welcome Copenhagen to Stamford Bridge at 20:00 GMT, defending a 2-1 first-leg lead as they push for a place in the quarter-finals.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

