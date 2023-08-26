NICO Boss Commends Dandaura on Marketing Cultural Events, NICO Products

The Executive Secretary, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Mr Ado Muhammed Yahuza, has commended Prof Emman Dandaura for his commitment in the scholarly value he is adding to marketing of cultural events and NICO products.

The ES stated this during the virtual meeting on Marketing Cultural Events, which Prof Dandaura was the facilitator. The topic of the interactive discussion was Marketing Cultural Events and NICO Products. In his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary described Prof Dandaura, who is the Executive Director, Institute of Strategic and Development Communication, ISDEVCOM, NSUK, as a “committed scholar who wants the best for the Nigerian cultural sector and doing his best in marketing the events and products.

He is really sacrificing a lot in doing great scholarly and intellectual work. This shall position NICO to a great advantage.” Calling on the participants to pay attention to the topic, he charged the NICO Commercial Unit to leverage on the knowledge from the discussion and take marketing of NICO programmes and products to a great height In his remarks, Prof. Dandaura who is from the Department of Theatre and Cultural Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), thanked NICO management and the Commercial Unit for the noble idea.

He mentioned such products for marketing as NICO Indigenous Language Programme, NICO distinguished Lectures, NICO Training School, NICO books among others. Dandaura who is a former national president of Society of Nigeria Theatre Artistes (SONTA), the umbrella body of theatre scholars in Nigeria, and a Resource Person in NICO Training School, Study Centre, Jikwyoyi, Abuja added that NICO products were capable of creating the vibrancy needed by Nigerian cultural heritage.