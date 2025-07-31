NICN Staff Calls On Tinubu, CJN, NASS, Demands Salary Harmonization

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led government, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and the National Assembly to intervene in the financial strangulation by its management.

In a statement issued by one of the staff member, Comrade Mohammed Abdullahi, the institution called for salary harmonization and payment of arrears.

The staff also calling in the Federal Government to harmonised salaries across all judiciary courts through a centralized payment system under the CJN’s oversight.

The staff added that the 25% increment and minimum wage arrears owed should also be looked into as done in other courts.

Abdulahi noted that other judiciary courts have fully implemented the 25% minimum wage adjustment and paid arrears, but NICN management has refused, threatening staff who demand their rights.

According to him, staff of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, and FCT High Court receive ₦196,000 at Grade Level 8, NICN staff earn only ₦154,000 —a discriminatory gap of ₦40,000–₦60,000.

READ ALSO

The statement noted that other judiciary staff participate in capacity-building workshops, but NICN staff are deliberately excluded, further “Marginalizing us professionally”.

The statement added, “We call on, President Bola Tinubu to uphold the “Renewed Hope” agenda for Nigerian workers. The CJN to intervene and unify the judiciary welfare standards.

“The National Assembly, to investigate NICN’s labour practices and ensure budget equity.

“Do not let the “Bastion of Labour Justice” become its greatest oppressor. Save us before this injustice breaks us.”