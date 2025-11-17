American rapper Nicki Minaj will on Tuesday, November 18 speak at a United Nations (UN) event in New York, addressing jihadist violence against Christians in Nigeria.

This development was announced in a statement from Time Senior Political Correspondent Eric Cortellessa on X.

According to the statement, Minaj will be joined by US Ambassador to the UN, Michael Waltz, and Alex Bruesewitz, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Ambassador Waltz praised Minaj, saying she’s “not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice”.

He said, “I’m grateful she’s leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the President and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters.”

Minaj expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating she won’t “stand down in the face of injustice” and believes her influence serves a greater purpose.

She wrote, “Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know.

“The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”

The event followed Trump’s claim of an ongoing “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, leading to the country being designated a “Country of Particular Concern”.